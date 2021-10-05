Zimbabwe: Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram Go Down

Giant social media platforms, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram have gone offline in a global outage.

The Facebook owned social applications stopped functioning just before 1800hours.

Whatsapp is failing to refresh chats, statuses and contacts, Instagram is not refreshing content while Facebook users are getting an error message.

The cause of the outage is still unclear.

In statements issued on their official Twitter accounts, the three platforms said they were working on restoring services.

Whatsapp wrote, "We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible."

Facebook: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram: "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown"