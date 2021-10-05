Namibia: Losing Nyambe a Huge Blow - Samaria

Heading into their encounter against Senegal without experienced Blackburn Rover defender Ryan Nyambe remains a huge blow, but they remain positive, says Brave Warriors interim coach Bobby Samaria.

The team moved its training camp to Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, with only the local-based players for now in order to get the required fitness, while other players based in other countries are expected to join from today.

The 23-year-old defender was scheduled to appear for Namibia against Senegal in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on 9 October, but after being involved in a knock to the head in a collision with Josh Koroma of Huddersfield Town, the defender was again ruled out for the tough encounter.

Nyambe had already missed the September qualifiers, which saw Namibia draw 1-1 against Congo and win 1-0 against Togo.

Samaria admitted that playing without the defender is disappointing, but the team has to remain positive.

"We do not cry over spilled milk; we re-set and alter the plan a bit, and remain positive and upbeat about our prospects," he said.

Namibia will face Senegal again on 12 October for the return leg in South Africa.

Samaria added they are in South Africa to intensify their preparations, saying: "These two games are very key to how we proceed in the qualifiers. It's a crucial four or more points for us and then anything can happen".

Senegal leads Group H on six points, with Namibia second on four points - three points ahead of Congo in third place with Togo pointless.

After the two Senegal games, the Warriors will next visit Congo and host Togo as the group action concludes between 13 to 16 November.

The top team from Group H will join nine other winners for the second round of the qualifiers, who will be drawn into five home-and-away ties.

The winners of each tie will advance to the Fifa World Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.