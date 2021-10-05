Ethiopia: Museveni, Buhari Attend Ethiopia PM Abiy Swearing in

4 October 2021
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's incumbent Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in on Monday for a new five-year term in office.

The swearing-in ceremony was held as part of the first day of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR)'s new five-year term.

Several African presidents including Mohammed Buhari of Nigeria and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni attended the ceremonies.

Abiy's ruling party Prosperity Party's won a landslide victory in national elections held in June.

He then was appointed by the HoPR and the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament as prime minister

Following his appointment, Ahmed is expected to form a new cabinet, which will form the new federal government structure.

Ahmed was first appointed as the country's prime minister in April 2018.

He had served the East African country at different high-level positions, including as minister of science and technology.

Ahmed's Prosperity Party secured more than 400 out of 436 parliamentary electoral constituencies, according to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

