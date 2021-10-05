Namibia: Starlile Steals the Show At Kaondeka, As Horse Racing Marks Return

Popular and decorated race horse Starlile again took centre stage at the well-attended Kaondeka Horse Racing Event in Okahandja on Saturday.

If there was any doubt of Starlile's supremacy in racing, this was erased with the last and eleventh race at the Okahandja Racing Club on the outskirts of the town, where hundreds of the sports' enthusiasts gathered to witness excellent horse racing.

For many revellers, the horseracing event was the first outdoor event since the latest public gathering restrictions were amended.

Eleven races took place but the best was reserved for last as Starlile came up in the 2 000 metres race against the likes of Stebbins (Professor Supporters Club), French Leave (Aminuis Racing), You Touched My Heart (Riverside Racing), Time Master (Khomas Turf Club) and Visigoth of Aminuis Racing.

Straight out of the blocks, Starlile showed clear intent, positioning himself well in the front three until halfway through the race. Starlile broke away and put clear distance between him and the pack, sending the supporters into a frenzy as he crossed the winning line in first place and crowning what was an excellent day of horseracing in Okahandja.

Starlile's owner Mannes Hendricks said, after the final race, he was not surprised by the performance and the result.

"We took Starlile to South Africa for a month and a half to get professional training and participate in a couple of races. What we saw here was the fruits of all the hard work."

An elated Hendricks said Starlile will participate in a few more races this year and promised that wherever and whenever that will be, "Starlile will not disappoint his loyal fans".

Chairperson of Kaondeka Racing Club Bernardt Kaanjuka was at a loss for words.

"I have very little to say. I am so proud and happy that the event concluded successfully. The races were excellent, the atmosphere was 100% and spectators conducted themselves very well. Thank you to our sponsor, Standard Bank who helped us make this event a huge success," said the soft-spoken former Brave Warriors coach.

Starlile's jockey, Adolf Leevi said he prepared adequately for the race and was happy that his horse took top honours.

"I am not a man of many words. I do my talking on the racetrack and the result of our stable's hard work was there for all to see. Starlile and I look forward to the next race."

Standard Bank's public relations manager Isack Hamata said he is happy with the turnout, the performances and the general atmosphere.

"I am happy that we made it possible for horse racing fans to come out in their numbers to enjoy themselves in the open. There was also a lot of business activities happening on the sidelines of the races. It makes us happy and proud to see that our partnership with Kaondeka is not only benefitting the horse racing fraternity but also small businesses and providing entertainment to fans. We look forward to a bigger and better event next year," Hamata concluded.

Rest of the winners

Nambred Maiden 1 000m

Tierspoor

Silver Sun

Mighty Junior

Imports Maidens 1 000m

Mambos Express

Gimmeachance

Life's a Trip

Import Graduation 1 200m

Gimme the Light

Favour Me

Honest Illusion

Import D Division 1 200m

What a Lover

Ramsey

Coal

Nambred Graduation 1 200m

Silent Love

Mamba's Pride

Cut a Corner

Imports Open 1 400m

Icon King

Warrior Poet

Rockley Beach

Nambred Open 1 600m

Sunnyside

Try Again

Ondema

Imports Graduation 1 600m

Unbroken Promises

Able Surprise

Gitano's Jet

Import D Division 1 600m

Burindi

Thomas Jeffferson

Starboy

Nambred Open 2 000m

Leeu Loop

Von Trotha

Fredoom Fighter

Import Open 2 000m

Hoggans Ally

Visigoth

You touched my heart