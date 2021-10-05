Sudan: Govt Warns of Looming Food and Medicine Crisis

5 October 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

The Sudanese government has warned of a looming shortage of essential medicine and strategic goods, including food, after protesters blocked main transport routes for imports.

For the past few weeks, protesters in eastern Sudan have blocked movement of supplies from the main port on the Red Sea coast, in the city of Port Sudan, to pressure Khartoum to implement a number of political demands.

They have been demonstrating against what they describe as the deteriorating political and economic conditions in the region.

A statement issued by the Sudanese cabinet on Sunday said preventing transport of essential medicine and goods is a "crime" against millions of citizens.

The government said the country's stock of life-saving medicines and intravenous solutions is about to run out, as the closure of the the port and the national road has hindered the arrival of imported shipments.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X