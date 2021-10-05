Rwanda: Go-Karting League Returns to Kigali Arena

Kigali Arena will host the third edition of the Go-Karting event for both the junior and senior divisions.

The league was organised in partnership with Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) and new league sponsors, SP.

The series of races are scheduled to kick off during the weekend of October 9-10 and run until the end of the year.

Christian Gakwaya, the President of Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC), encouraged parents to register their children in the upcoming league as they aim to discover and raise the talent of children who have a future in motorsport.

"We want to engage children in the league because we want to build this game from the young generation while sticking to the pyramid scheme of the motorsport game. Children have been impressive over the past editions," said Gakwaya.

"We want to see more young contestants joining the league. Parents don't need to worry about the safety of children who aspire to join the league because we abide by international motorsports safety standards while organizing the league," he said.

SP Go Karting at Kigali Arena is open to the public. Anyone who is able and over 12 years old can participate in the go karting races.

Participants will compete in two main categories, with the junior category involving children aged between 12 and 15 years while the category of seniors will bring together participants aged above 16 years.

To participate in the competition, juniors will be requested to pay Rwf 15 000 and Rwf 20 000 for seniors per day, with a covid-19 test inclusive in the fees which. This fee, organisers say will reduce as soon as they get more sponsors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are not into this as a business but as a sports promotion. We will make sure we make the competition more affordable as long as more partners join us," Gakwaya said.

All competition rules and terms and conditions of the league will be communicated before the competition kicks off this weekend.

Non racers can come to watch the race as long as they present a Covid-19 negative test result or do a test on site.

Meanwhile, Kigali will soon host different online games. People coming for the Go-Karting league and other sports activities will be able to play E-sports as well as have watch parties on Formula 1 race days.

The grand prize for each top performer is a PS5 and an all expenses trip to a Formula 1 Grand Prix, respectively.

Additionally, SP customers will have a chance to win an all expenses trip to a Formula 1 Grand Prix when they buy fuel worth Rwf 20 000 or more at participating SP stations in Kigali City.

All together, the partnership will send two people to a Formula 1 Grand Prix event, give the junior league winner a PS 5 and give away weekly prizes to SP customers, along with adding to the Kigali activity calendar in the COVID-19 era