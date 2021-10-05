Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Step Into New Era

Mary Anne Musonda has rallied her teammates to play their best cricket when they host Ireland in their first official One Day International series which begins today at Harare Sports Club.

The 2021 Class of the Lady Chevrons are expected to enter the history books today, as the first group to play an official ODI series, after they were granted the status by the International Cricket Council in April, this year.

The camp has been buzzing, ahead of the series, which comes against the backdrop of their recent tournament win, at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, in Botswana.

"Personally, I am really happy and excited about playing Ireland mainly because it's the first outing, after being given the ODI status," said Musonda.

"So, everyone in the team goes down into the history books tomorrow (today) and we just want to play our best cricket and enjoy the moment.

"It's a moment that will not come again, it's a moment that will leave on for the rest of the life of the Lady Chevrons."

The side, which is still basking in the glory of winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, returned into camp at the weekend, to fine-tune for the four-match series.

Zimbabwe named their squad yesterday.

They were forced to replace senior players, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Christabel Chatonzwa, who picked up knocks, during the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Botswana.

Francesca Chipare and Nyasha Gwanzura have been called up as replacements.

Musonda yesterday said confidence was high, after a brilliant run in Botswana, which saw them winning all the seven games they played, during the regional qualifier.

The Lady Chevrons were given a one-week, off upon their return, from Botswana.

"The preparations have been good. We have been in camp for a couple of days. We just rested briefly, after winning the tournament in Botswana.

"We just have to carry on with the momentum, just switching the formats and just trying to get back to our skill of prolonging all the processes because it's a longer format from the T20s," said Musonda.

The tour precedes the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Global Qualifier, which will be held in Zimbabwe, next month.

Both teams believe the four match-series will go a long way in preparing them for the competition.

"We last played Ireland here in 2017. Some of the matches were washed out. I think we won the first two games but facing them again, obviously, we are not basing on that.

"We are basing on the team that's there now.

"We are basing on our skills and preparing for the Global Qualifier. So, we have a different mind-set altogether.

"We have got a different team, as well, so we just approach it as a different game, respecting our opponents and playing as hard as we can," said Musonda.

The Irish women's cricket side arrived last Friday and have also been busy, with the final touch-ups, during the weekend.

The team is under the tutelage of former Ireland and England national team cricketer, Ed Joyce.

They retained the core from the T20 squad, which recently played in the Europe T20 qualifying tournament, and came second.

This will be the first ODIs played by Ireland Women since June 2018.

Zimbabwe squad

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Audrey Mazvishaya, Chiedza Dhururu, Pelagia Mujaji, Nyasha Gwanzura, Esther Mbofana, Josephine Nkomo, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Francesca Chipare

Ireland squad

Laura Delany (captain), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.