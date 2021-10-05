Namibia: Youth Takes Over Reins At Disability Federation

YOUNG people in Namibia are slowly taking over decision-making positions, once the preserve of the 'old guard'.

First it was Emma Theofelus who was appointed the youngest deputy minister at 23, then Patience Masua, who at 22 was also appointed a member of parliament. Now Matheus Hashoongo has taken over chairmanship of the National Federation for People with Disabilities in Namibia (NFPDN) at the age of 29.

The IT student and youth activist is eager to create a sense of unity in the organisation.

"I want to ensure the relationship between stakeholders and sponsors is strong. This will enable us to hold the government accountable on issues related to people with disabilities," he says.

Living with visual impairment, Hashoongo aims to fight for equality, inclusion in economic participation and the rights of people with disabilities to raise awareness of their plight with employers.

"They must not judge us by our outside appearance but test our abilities on the job. Disability knows no bounds. Today you might be walking but tomorrow you may end up in a wheelchair. It does not mean if you become disabled you must lose your position at work," he says.

He also advocates wheelchair access at government buildings, if the notion of inclusivity is to be meaningful.

"Most government buildings like schools, hospitals and even police stations do not have wheelchair access ramps. We want that to change," he says.

One of the challenges he foresees is having his leadership qualities doubted due to his age, however, he has vowed to prove himself. Another challenge is the financial struggle being faced by the federation, which hampers the implementation of strategic plans.

He says the World Bank's declaration of Namibia as an upper middle income country has worsened their plight as some international donors have withdrawn support. The Covid-19 pandemic has also made it difficult to source funding.

"However, we have a good relationship with some United Nations organisations and private companies that still help us by funding our projects."

Hashoongo says while the federation's relationship with the government is good, he believes the deputy minister responsible for disability issues, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, is ineffective on disability issues because she is a lone voice in parliament.

"The other members do not understand disability issues fully to support her," he says.

He also believes one of the weaknesses of the disability movement is that they are too divided.

"During congress we had seven affiliates but the executive later approved applications of four others to equal 11 affiliates. This freedom of association presents problems when we approach sponsors. Take the issue of recruitment of census enumerators. Almost every affiliate wrote to the Namibia Statistics Agency wanting their members to be appointed enumerators by virtue of their disability. The NSA asked which organisation to respond to."

On the other hand, with more affiliates every form of disability can be brought to the attention of the federation and the National Disability Council, to which the NFPDN reports. The council advises the government on disability issues and reviews the policies of organisations representing people with disabilities.

The new federation executive under Hashoongo's chairmanship consists of vice chairperson Vivian de Koe, treasurer Selina Lisita and secretary Orben Muluti who will serve for four years.

Other members include Sylvia Chidunka, Gabriel Shikwaya, Pulus Silas and Hendrina Shilimela.