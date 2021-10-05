Namibia: AG Turns Up Heat On Presidency Over N$3,7 Million San Funds

The Office of the President has been grilled over the handling of more than N$3,7 million meant to uplift San communities, with some of the funds being unaccounted for.

This was revealed in the latest report by auditor general Junias Kandjeke on the account of the Office of the President for the financial year ended March 2020.

Kandjeke's report also reveals that officials at the Presidency were negligent with the payment of allowances to students who receive support from the government through the marginalised communities department.

The Namibian last year reported that the deputy minister responsible for marginalised communities, Royal /Ui/o/oo, admitted that officials at the Presidency had been misappropriating funds meant for the San Development programmes.

The government, through the Office of the Vice President, pays large sums of money every year to benefit marginalised communities through various support programmes, including educational and livelihood support.

This programme comes in the form of monthly allowances - mainly meant to cover daily expenses, accommodation, tuition fees and non-tuition fees.

The government spent over N$25 million for education support programmes for students from marginalised communities in 2020.

In his report, Kandjeke specifically took issue with the manner in which the Presidency handled more than N$3,7 million meant for various San Development programmes due to part of the funds having been withdrawn during the 2019/20 financial year being unaccounted for.

Officials at the Office of the Vice President failed to submit documents indicating how the money was used.

For example, the auditors stated that during the year under review, the Presidency paid various suppliers for food items for the feeding programme. The Presidency also paid the monthly allowances of marginalised students, pupils and casual workers from the San Development bank account. However, Kandjeke said 13 payment vouchers amounting to N$311 132 were not provided for audit purposes.

In a separate incident, the auditors stated that over N$1,6 million was paid to seven service providers during the year under review. However, officials at the Presidency failed to provide service agreements, which indicates the rates payable and the duration of the contracts.

"Consequently, the auditors could not establish the basis of the contractual awards of the food suppliers and funeral services in the absence of the agreements," the report stated.

Furthermore, over N$180 000 was given to an official to pay casual workers in the Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions in August 2019. According to the report, the staff member only paid, in February 2020, seven months later and provided no explanation for the delay.

Kandjeke's team could also not verify whether the casuals were paid as the amounts and names of these workers were not on the pay sheets.

"The handwriting, that changed casual workers names appeared to be the same handwriting that was signing as receiving the money," Kandjeke noted.

In another incident, more than N$487 700 was issued to a staff member who was tasked with paying casual workers in the Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions, who were contracted between November 2018 and February 2019. This money was withdrawn in Windhoek, Ausspannplatz, while the payments were made in Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions.

Kandjeke took issue with this arrangement, saying "huge amounts of money should not be carried or transferred without proper security which poses a high risk of possible loss of money".

After the payments were done, the auditor found that an amount of N$86 000 was not paid to students and casual workers.

The auditors further revealed that from the N$86 000 in unaccounted funds, only N$34 100 was paid back into the San Development account. Officials failed to explain the difference of more than N$50 000.

"This process was only done seven months later, after returning to the head office with no explanation provided for the delay to deposit the money back into the bank," Kandjeke said.

Similarly, a staff member was given more than N$600 000 to pay students and casual workers in the Kavango East and Zambezi regions between November 2018 and February 2019. Of that amount, N$41 872 was paid to a third person, meant for the 20 students and casual workers. No evidence was provided to show that the third person should have gotten the money for the students and casual workers.

Another N$113 358 should have been paid to 58 beneficiaries however, no proof was provided to show that money was paid to beneficiaries or paid back into the account.

Later it was found that the initial N$600 000 increased by N$50 000, but auditors could not find the source of the additional money.