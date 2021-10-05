Zimbabwe Records Zero Covid-19 Deaths

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded no Covid-19 deaths and 76 new cases as the numbers continue to decline.

The rolling average for new cases declined to 183 from 227 the previous day with cases from schools dropping to five reported in Manicaland province.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report, the positivity rate stood at 3.6 percent and the national recovery rate rose to 94 percent.

Of the 66 hospitalised cases as of October 3, there were no new admissions while there were 10 asymptomatic patients, 39 mild-to-moderate, 15 severe and two in intensive care.

The total number of active cases declined to 2 631.

To date, the country has recorded 131 205 Covid-19 cases, 123 947 recoveries and 4 627 deaths.