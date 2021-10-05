Zimbabwe Records Zero Covid-19 Deaths

5 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded no Covid-19 deaths and 76 new cases as the numbers continue to decline.

The rolling average for new cases declined to 183 from 227 the previous day with cases from schools dropping to five reported in Manicaland province.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report, the positivity rate stood at 3.6 percent and the national recovery rate rose to 94 percent.

Of the 66 hospitalised cases as of October 3, there were no new admissions while there were 10 asymptomatic patients, 39 mild-to-moderate, 15 severe and two in intensive care.

The total number of active cases declined to 2 631.

To date, the country has recorded 131 205 Covid-19 cases, 123 947 recoveries and 4 627 deaths.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X