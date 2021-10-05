Namibia: Zuluboy to Throw Birthday Bash At Kindergarten

As part of giving back to the community, visual artist and founder of the Gweri Vintage Collection, Pinehas 'Zuluboy' Shikulo, will celebrate his 29th birthday at the Humble Kindergarten at Goreangab Dam.

The celebration is set to take place tomorrow (Wednesday).

"I had an incredible journey after initiating the Gweri Vintage Collection, and I would love to do this as part of giving back to the community, and for everyone who has played a role or has supported me in my career," he says.

Zuluboy says the Humble Kindergarten feeds around 50 children daily, and needs assitance with this and renovating the centre.

"I took this opportunity to celebrate my birthday at the kindergarten with the kids, as we are experiencing difficult times. I felt I wanted to celebrate with these children to show them love, and support, and to encourage them not to give up on themselves," he says.

The artist says he is sourcing donations from friends, family members, and companies he works with.

He is also appealing to community members to assist with any donations they are able to provide to make the celebration memorable, and to contribute to the children's lives.

Donations can comprise food, clothes, toiletries, stationery, zinc sheets, water tanks, as well as generators or a solar power system, since the kindergarten does not have access to electricity.