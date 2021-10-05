Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Promotes 1,169 ZPCS Officers

President Mnangagwa has elevated 1 169 members of the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services including seven assistant commissioners who are now commissioners.

In a statement, ZPCS national deputy public relations officer Superintendent Peter Chaparanganda said the promotions have been effected.

"The Commissioner General is pleased to announce that the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency, the President has in terms of section 9 (1) (a) of the Prison Act (Chapter 7:11) promoted a total of 1 169 correctional officers, 281 being women to various commissioned ranks with effect from September 28, 2021," he said.

Supt Chaparanganda said those elevated from the position of assistant commissioner to commissioner include Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya, Mercy Hove, Christmas Tarwira, Gilbert Marange, Willie Risiro, Bennias Changunduma and Hardy January Kakoroza.

Supt Chaparanganda said among other promotions, President Mnangagwa has elevated 20 chief superintendents to the rank of assistant commissioners and 65 superintendents to the rank of chief superintendents.

Other elevations include 125 chief correctional officers promoted to the rank of superintendents and 275 principal correctional officers to the rank of chief correctional officers.

Supt Chaparanganda said President Mnangagwa had also elevated 677 non-correctional officers to the rank of principal correctional officers.