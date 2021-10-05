Namibia: Ministers to Visit Rundu Amid Water Woes

The minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Utoni, and the minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, are expected to make a trip to Rundu this week to attend to the water crisis at the river town.

Rundu mayor Gabriel Kanyanga has confirmed the planned visit to The Namibian, but could not indicate when a meeting with the two ministers would take place. A source at the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development also confirmed Utoni's trip to Rundu.

The visit by Utoni and Schlettwein is due to take place after the town made headlines last week, when it went four days without running tap water. That was after the financially stricken Rundu Town Council could not raise enough funds to procure water from NamWater.

With taps running dry, residents of the town flocked to the Okavango River to fetch water for household use.

Currently, Rundu owes NamWater about N$124 million, while its residents owe the local authority close to N$300 million in unpaid water bills.

The Namibian also understands that NamWater chief executive officer Abraham Nehemia will be part of the delegation visiting the town.

In 2018, a parliamentary standing committee held a meeting with the Rundu Town Council and NamWater on recurring water crises at the town. NamWater's then CEO, Vaino Shivute, at that stage pleaded with the government for funds to construct a new water treatment plant at the town.