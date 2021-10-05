Namibia: Cabinet Scrambles to Save Namibian Tourism Board

Cabinet is discussing an urgent solution to the financial state of the Namibian Tourism Board, whose coffers will soon run dry as the tourism sector continues to suffer amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after Namibian Tourism Board (NTB) chief executive officer Digu //Noabeb confirmed that their financial situation continues to worsen.

In May, //Noabeb said the board at that point needed to dip into its cash reserves and speculated that if the situation remained the same, NTB would be out of reserves by October.

The situation has now become dire with minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste confirming that the issue has reached Cabinet. He also said he has been communicating with minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta and finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi to address the situation.

Jooste said NTB's challenges will be addressed by the tourism ministry. Meanwhile, Shifeta has confirmed the NTB is in a terrible financial situation but directed questions to director of tourism Zebulun Chicalu.

Chicalu had not provided comment by the time the newspaper went to print, saying he first needed to coordinate with the finance directorate before providing an update.

Earlier information provided by NTB indicated that it had a healthy cash reserve of N$30,2 million prior to the pandemic.

The tourism body makes money through levies collected from tourism establishments, as well as receiving an annual government budget. Annually, NTB's levies income would range between N$45 million and N$55 million.

Now, the board finds itself hanging on by a thread as the sector continues to buckle under the pressure of a less than vibrant tourism sector. Due to Covid-19, there has been a drastic reduction in hotel occupancy rates and international tourist arrivals to Namibia.

'OCCUPANCY REMAINS LOW'

While occupancy levels in the hospitality sector remained low in August, which is usually one of the the most active and busy months for tourism, the occupancy was comparatively higher this year than the same period last year. This is according to statistics provided by the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN).

Some 14 311 rooms were sold in August 2021 compared to only 6 977 in August 2020. According to HAN chief executive officer Gitta Paetzold, this is still yards off the mark of what the country recorded pre-Covid.

In 2019, this same period recorded an occupancy of about 67%, representing 79 398 rooms sold that month.

"It is pleasing to note that in August 2021 we could more than double the performance compared to last year to reach almost 20% occupancy, compared to just over 8% last year. But that is only due to the very low base, as August 2020 was the last month of closed borders, hence the very low occupancy then.

"Currently, we are not even at one third of the normal tourism flow," Paetzold said.

With the tourism and hospitality sector being one of the biggest contributors to the country's gross domestic profit, extensive efforts have been made to revive the sector amid the pandemic.

Paetzold said the current flow of tourism to Namibia is encouraging and that relaxed restrictions will help stimulate travel.

"The relaxation of restrictions and more nations recognising Namibia as a low risk and ideal travel destination may help us move upward and forward towards our target of a reasonable tourism recovery for the rest of the year," she said.

Institutions like the NTB are dependent on this revival as the survival of the tourism industry depends on it.