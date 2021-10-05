Congo-Kinshasa: Bees Sweeten Relationships Between the Twa and Bantu Communities in Eastern DRC

5 October 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Laura Angela Bagnetto

On the outskirts of Kabalo, a small town in Tanganyika province, Democratic Republic of Congo, the brush is buzzing with the sound of bees. Honey is a diet staple of both the Twa and Bantu communities who live there.

The two communities, who historically have had tense inter-ethnic relations in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, are part of a program that teaches a more efficient way of maintaining beehives with box hives.

Those who live on the outskirts of town maintain these hives, set up in partnership with the Food and Agricultural Association (FAO) and the World Food Program.

A total of 570 hives have been installed and already started producing honey throughout Kabalo territory, and although theft has been an issue, organizers are hoping to expand the program to include more of the community, and even open a shop in the center of town.

