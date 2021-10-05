Cameroon: Illegal Wealth - Pandora Papers Reveal Hidden Assets

Almost 12 million documents that reveal hidden wealth, tax avoidance and money laundering by some of the world's rich and powerful men have been uncovered.

Secret deals and hidden assets of some of the world's richest and most powerful people have been revealed in the biggest trove of leaked offshore data in history. Branded the Pandora papers, the cache includes 12m files from companies hired by wealthy clients to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands.

They expose the secret offshore affairs of 35 world leaders, including current and former Prime Ministers and Heads of State. They also shine a light on the secret finances of more than 300 other public officials such as government ministers, judges, mayors and military generals in more than 90 countries. More than 100 billionaires feature in the leaked data, as well as celebrities, rock stars and business leaders. Many use shell companies to hold luxury items such as property and yachts, as well as incognito bank accounts. There is even art ranging from looted Cambodian antiquities to paintings by Picasso and murals by Banksy. The Pandora papers reveal the inner workings of what is a shadow financial world, providing a rare window into the hidden operations of a global offshore economy that enables some of the world's richest people to hide their wealth and in some cases pay little or no tax.

There are emails, memos, incorporation records, share certificates, compliance reports and complex diagrams showing labyrinthine corporate structures. Often, they allow the true owners of opaque shell companies to be identified for the first time. The files were leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, which has been working with more than 140 media organizations like, the Guardian, BBC Panorama, Le Monde and the Washington Post. More than 600 journalists from 117 countries have sifted through the files for 14 months as part of a massive global investigation. The Pandora papers represent the latest and largest in terms of data volume in a series of major leaks of financial data that have convulsed the offshore world since 2013.