South Africa: Bafana Bafana - the 1996 Heroes

analysis

South Africa organised and won their first trophy on home soil after defeating Tunisia in the final.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have an interesting history in the Africa Cup of Nations history. South Africa stunned Africa and the world when they organised the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time and won the trophy. It was the 20th Africa Cup of Nations and the Bafanafanas won their first trophy on home soil defeating Tunisia in the final. During that period many people did not know much about the Bafana Bafana team. They appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations as a surprise to many. In 1996, they made their first ever appearance after a decades-long ban was lifted with the end of apartheid in the country, which had been followed by a failed attempt to qualify in 1994. In the first tournament in 1957, there were only three participating nations: Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia. South Africa was originally scheduled to compete, but was disqualified due to the apartheid policies of the government then in power. Although South Africa participated in the Africa Cup of Nations much later than many African countries as they participated for the first time as host of 1996 edition, South Africa has soon established itself as an emerging African power. Their victory during the 1996 AFCON as their first and only African trophy. During the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa had the best team with quality players like Phil Masinga, Mark Williams, John Moshoeu; Doctor Kumalo and Mark Fish, among others. Also the presence of former President Nelson Mandela was a motivating factor for the Bafana Bafana team that was out to win the prestigious trophy for their leader. Since then, South Africa continues to participate and remains a reckoned force, though success has been elusive since 2000s. Outside the 1996 edition, South Africa also hosted 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and managed to advance to the quarter-finals. They again reached the quarter-finals in the 2019 edition of the tournament. The 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be an opportunity for the Bafana Bafana team to make up for their past errors and go beyond the quarterfinals stage in the previous edition and why not reach the final.