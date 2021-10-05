Cameroon: Golf - Issa Nlareb Gets French Support

The contract was officialised during a press conference at the Yaounde Golf Club on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Cameroonian golfer, Issa Nlareb, will henceforth practice golf with the support of UGOLF, a France-based company. The contract was officialised during a press conference at the Yaounde Golf Club on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Speaking at the occasion, the Director General of UGOLF, Pierre Uhlen said the purpose of the conference was to sign the contract of work of Issa Nlareb to help him to go for his dream of becoming a professional golfer and to learn also how to teach golf. After learning he will come back to Cameroon to develop the golf game. According to the terms of the contract, Issa Nlareb will undergo an 18-month training programme at the JEKA Training Centre in the city of Toulouse in France. The training will start as from November 2021.

During the training he will have a monthly salary of 1,500 Euros and he will be lodged. He said the Ugolf Company is also at the Yaounde Golf Club to help develop the golf industry in Cameroon. Also, the company will support Issa Nlareb following an illness he suffered in 2018 and that he needs to find a company that will help him progress. Also Issa will be the ambassador of the company UGOLF in Africa. For Issa Nlareb the contract is a consolation for him after his painful experience. He said the contract will permit him to play at the international level and in playgrounds that are different with that of Cameroon. He said it will permit him train with train monitors of UGOLF and improve his knowledge of golf. Issa is training youths in the country and he intends to help them learn and play golf at the professional level in future. The wish of the group UGOLF is to continue its development in Africa and to accompany the development of golf on the continent.