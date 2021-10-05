Liberia: Margibi Lawmaker Donates L$200k to Empower Women in Constituency

Needowein — Representative Tibelrosa Summoh Tarponweh (District #1, Margibi County) has made a cash donation L$200,000 to the Needowein Community Women as part of effort to boost his women empowerment program within his constituency.

Making the donation on Wednesday, Rep. Tarponweh underscored the important role women play within the Liberian society. He said the empowerment and the promotion of women aid in strengthening every nation's growth and development.

He vowed to remain committed in supporting women's programs across his constituency, and urged the women group to utilize the gesture in empowering themselves.

"We are doing all of these to fully pay attention to our female population. Our Country has not done well in the promotion and empowerment of women; those are things that help every nation's growth and development," he said.

He continued: "We have been doing lot of donations to many women groups in other parts of our District. Our time in office is one of the most challenging times in this Country. Nevertheless, we are determined to make an impact. That impact will be through these little programs with, not only women, but the elderly and the youths,"

The lawmaker said women, as mothers, wives, sisters and daughters, play a pivotal role in the society, and when they are empowered, the society benefits.

With his 'little' gesture, he expressed hope that they will utilize it to empower themselves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"hope we can continue this effort to see you progress and assist your various homes."

Receiving the cash donation, the women leader, Madam Beatrice Sheriff thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and described him as "God-sent Leader".

Madam Sheriff said her women group will put in some measures to multiply the fund as a way to empower many women within the Needowein Community.

"We are thankful to God to have a loving-heart leader. The women of Needowein are joyful today. We must assure you that we will put in place strategy to multiply this token so that many women within this community can benefit," she averred.

This latest cash donation follows similar disbursement of L$100,000 to the United Women of Division #16 in Firestone and L$100,000 to the Women of Vision Organization in Schiefflin Town. Representative Tarponweh has also made some cash donations to over ten women groups in Duazon, Boys Town and Mambahn, respectively.