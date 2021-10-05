West Africa: ECOWAS Youth Assembly, Others Extol PCC for Numerous Developmental Initiatives

Paynesville — Four renowned organizations have lauded the leadership of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) for the tremendous development initiatives that are taking place in the nation's most populous municipality.

The ECOWAS Youth Assembly, West African Youth Network, Paynesville Citizens Action Movement, and Paynesville Youth Alliance said Paynesville is not only growing in population and commercial activities, but it is also getting the requisite developmental projects that would make it fledging and vibrant municipality.

"We want to commend the PCC and Mayor E. Pam Belcher Taylor and partners for the numerous projects that are going on in the municipality and others that are ongoing," the organizations said at a press conference over the weekend. "These are all helping to give our city a facelift," Amb. Emmanuel Chea, ECOWAS Youth Assembly Regional Chairman who read the statement, said.

The groups lauded the PCC for revamping Paynesville City Party and the Children Playground m as well as for initiating athletics programs for the young people of the city.

"Mayor Taylor and her team have been doing a great job and for these, we want to be thankful," Chea, who controls seven countries on behalf of the assembly, noted.

One of Mayor Belcher-Tayor's flagship projects since her ascendency to the mayoral post is the ongoing construction of the Liberian Learning Center--a collaborative effort being sponsored by Canadian Charity Empowerment Squared in partnership with Rotary International, Rotary Club of Hamilton, Rotary Club of Monrovia, and others.

The Center is being constructed in multiple phases on the site of Paynesville City Hall and will include Liberia's first postwar comprehensive learning center and library, co-working and business incubation spaces, sports and recreation facilities, and event facilities, major sponsor, Empowerment Squared said on its website.

It is a complex of three facilities that is focused on transforming the educational landscape in Paynesville and providing a diverse set of resources to a catchment of over 100,000 residents.

"We also want to extol Mayor Belcher-Taylor and her team for that great partnership. We believe that when completed, the learning center will provide a calm and healthy environment for the residents, especially the young people," Amb. Chea said.

"In the midst of limited resources, the PCC is making strides in undertaking these positive ventures that are helping to improve the status of the municipality."

He called on the national legislature to make an increment in the budgetary allotment for the PCC.

"We also want to appeal to national and international organizations to buttress the efforts of the municipality by helping with logistics and financial supports. These will help to keep our city green and clean at all times."

He also spoke of the challenge of waste disposal that the PCC faces. "In all fairness, the city is challenged with the lack of appropriate dumpsites to dispose of tons of waste that are generated daily.

"This is making garbage control a major concern for the PCC leadership." "We want to call on central government to make provision in order to approve major dumpsites so that this challenge can be mitigated."

The issue of the use of illicit drugs or abusive substances by young people of the city was also raised by the groups. The group noted that the use of illicit drugs is putting the lives of many young people within Paynesville at risk.

"Many of our young people are being destroyed and we think this is time for the national government to take a robust action," Amb. Chea said.

Meanwhile, the groups have lauded President George Weah and his government for what they termed as the strides and commitment in helping to ensure that the country gets on the developmental trajectory.

They also appreciated him for his prompt leadership role in calming the tension that was building up at the Omega a few months ago and the recent intervention regarding the loan scheme of marketers who are experiencing shrinks in their incomes and profits.