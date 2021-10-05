Liberia: Carter Center, Ministry of Health Launch Mental Health Program for Pregnant Women

Monrovia — The Carter Center Liberia, and the Ministry of Health have launched a new mental health program for pregnant women in the country.

The program is named and style 'Thinking Healthy Program (THP)'.

The program is also expected to help mothers and soon-to-be moms focus on opositive mental health.

The program will inspire young babies mother and pregnant women to get help from nurses and medical personnel specifically within Montserrado and Margibi Counties where the project is being mainly focused.

The launch of the program was also in collaboration with the Liberia Center for Outcome Research on Mental Health (LiCORM) with funding from the Open Society Foundations, Grand Challenges Canada, and the Grand Challenges Africa.

The program was launched at the Montserrado County Health Center in Duport Road.

Marking remarks at the program, Carter Center Country Director, Dorbor Jallah, thanked the Ministry of Health and its partners for the successful launch of the THP in Liberia.

He said for the past 11 years, the Carter Center mental health program has been running closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners to improve mental health in the country.

He said the program is the heartbeat of the United States former first lady, Rosalynn Carter, who was recognized by the WHO for her 50th years of leadership to improve access to health care for all people living with mental health and substance use issues.

The Carter Center boss said Mrs Carter and her husband former President Jimmy Carter 97, both believe that health is a human right and there is no health without mental health.

"Out of this belief, the Carter Center began working in Liberia on mental health issues," Jallah disclosed.

He also noted that the Carter Center remains committed to improving the mental health system in Liberia to increase access for Liberians to fight for their rights and wealth for people living with mental health problems.

Mr. Jallah said the program is one of several initiatives that the Carter Center is set to embark on for 2021 and 2022..

He said he was glad to to see mothers, sister and daughters have the unique opportunity to be careful in order to address mental health challenges that they may be experiencing.

He however thanked all of the partners and the government of Liberia for making the program a success the country.

"For the Ministry of Health, we want to specifically thank Minister Jallah, Dr. Wapoe for their tireless effort in making sure that the program became successful today." Carter Center Liberia head noted.

Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah served as chief launcher at the program.

Launching the project on behalf of the government of Liberia, the health Minister said the program will help all mothers and pregnant women.

Minister Jallah said with the launch of the program, nurses should take good care of pregnant women, especially those who are in a state of depression.

She however thanked the Carter Center and other partners who trained the trainers to successfully implement the project in various health facilities.

She noted that the program will be a help to women and pregnant women including new mothers, "Thinking Healthy is very important to all of us and all the women in Liberia'"

She continue as saying, "We want to officially launch this program for our current mothers, past mothers and our future mothers," the minister noted as she launched the program.

The Liberia's health Minister said government is committed and expressed willingness to continue working with the Carter Center to improve the mental stability of baby mothers and pregnant women.

She however assured the Carter Center and partners of the Ministry's full support towards the implementation of the project including other significant projects around the country.

For her part, Superintendent of Montserrado County, Florence Brandy in her welcome remarks described the program as be necessary for women such times in Liberia.

She express her office commitment to supporting the program and urged the Carter Center to improve it by expanding it in other parts of the country.

The program was graced by several health practitioners from the Ministry of Health, Carter Center, National Midwifery Association, Public Health Institute of Liberia, Jhpiego/STAIP, Liberia Association of Mental Health Professional and the Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA), and the Superintendent of Montserrado County, Florence Brandy.