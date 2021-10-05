Liberia: NEC Unveils Civic Voter Education Activities

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission, (NEC), through its Civic and Vote Education, CVE Section, to officially launch the Civic and Voter Education activities, for the Representative By-election in Electoral District #1 in Zwedru, in Grand Gedeh County.

A NEC-Liberia statement on Sunday stated, Commissioner Barsee Leo Kpangkai will perform the official launching ceremony highlighting the overview and importance of the CVE activities on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, (BOC) of the NEC.

According to the NEC statement, the official CVE activities start for electoral district #1 in Grand Gedeh County could not go ahead on last Friday largely due to bad road condition.

On Friday, 1 October 2021, NEC-Liberia simultaneously officially launched the Civic and Voter Education activities in Electoral District #2 in Gbarnga, Bong, electoral district #1 in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, and in electoral district #1 in Ganta, in Nimba County, with a called for violent free elections on 16 November 2021. The Chairperson for the 2021 By-elections Steering Committee, Commissioner Josephine Kou Gaye and Commissioner, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar led the NEC-Liberia team in Tubmanburg, Bomi County for the start of the CVE activities, while Commissioner Floyd Oxley Sayor led the NEC-Liberia team to start the activities in Ganta City, in Nimba County.

The NEC-Liberia Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, accompanied by Commissioner Boakai A. Dukuly, during the official start of the CVE activities last week, in Gbarnga, in Bong, challenged all Liberians to be civil and to conduct themselves accordingly, because all Liberians are brothers and sisters, and to be tolerance because elections will come and go but Liberia is the only thing that we all have in common that must be protected, regardless of political affiliation or independent mind set.

Also speaking during the, the Gbarnga City Commissioner, Hon. David C. Karchue Sir, the Proxy for Gbarnga City Mayor, City Police Director, Dibongo Fangalo and Lasana Donzo for the Religious Community backed the called for violent free elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties.

The local community leaders and government officials reminded all voters to do away with vices that have the propensity to create violence and chaos in the four by-elections counties. They commended NEC for the level of educational engagements to inform citizens to make an informed decision as to who represent in the House of Representatives.

In a related development, the NEC informs the public that the replacement exercise of lost or damaged Voter ID Cards for the By-elections starts tomorrow, Monday and ends on Friday, 8 October 2021 in the four By-elections Counties, Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba.