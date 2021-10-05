Nigeria: Power Outage Not Blackout, Says Ikeja Electric

5 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ikeja Electric has announced that the outage resulting from the upgrade of the 132kv lines embarked upon by TCN, is not total blackout as misrepresented by some online blogs but will happen between 8am and 6pm.

Subsequently, power supply will be restored to customers between 6pm and 8am for the duration of the upgrade.

The upgrade is aimed at expanding the conductor capacity and ultimately improving power supply to customers.

The upgrade will affect customers within Alausa, Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ojodu, Magodo, Omole Phase 1, Oba Akran, Oke-Ira and parts of Ikeja GRA.

