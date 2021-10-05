Nigeria: Avoid Smuggled Frozen Chicken, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

5 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against consuming frozen poultry products smuggled into the country.

Abubakar Jimoh, spokesperson of NAFDAC, gave the warning in an interview with NAN in Abuja.

Jimoh said such food items are usually preserved with formalin, which contains toxic substances.

Formalin is a chemical used to preserve corpses in mortuaries.

"NAFDAC is alerting Nigerians about this practice. There are enough poultry products in the country than to resort to frozen chicken smuggled in, in spite of the Nigerian government's ban," he said.

Jimoh said if smuggling practices are not discouraged, the growth of indigenous poultry farmers and marketers will be negatively affected.

