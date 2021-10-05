Nigeria: Shekarau Backs Power Shift but Warns Southern Governors

5 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, says all the 17 Southern Governors are "ganging up" and "issuing threats" in their desperate bid to get the 2023 presidential slot by all means.

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central District in the Senate, while stating this on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television's morning show: 'Sunrise Daily', however, warned them to stop such acts.

The APC chieftain, who also argued that the number one seat in the country should be zoned to the South, urged his party leaders to ensure its presidential ticket is handed over to a capable and credible candidate in the Southern region.

According to him, such development would give every Nigerian "a sense of belonging", stressing that the Southern Governors should stop "ganging up" to demand presidency in 2023.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X