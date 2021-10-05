Nigeria: Shekarau Backs Power Shift but Warns Southern Governors

A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, says all the 17 Southern Governors are "ganging up" and "issuing threats" in their desperate bid to get the 2023 presidential slot by all means.

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central District in the Senate, while stating this on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television's morning show: 'Sunrise Daily', however, warned them to stop such acts.

The APC chieftain, who also argued that the number one seat in the country should be zoned to the South, urged his party leaders to ensure its presidential ticket is handed over to a capable and credible candidate in the Southern region.

According to him, such development would give every Nigerian "a sense of belonging", stressing that the Southern Governors should stop "ganging up" to demand presidency in 2023.