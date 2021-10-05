Ghana: Sustain Ghana's Peace, Democracy ... Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Ghanaian Youth

The Public Affairs Counsellor and Acting Deputy United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Elliot, has urged Ghanaian youth to work hard to sustain the peace and democracy of the country.

Speaking at the opening session of a two-day capacity building workshop on peace, democracy and good governance for youth, she said good governance and transparency were the antidote to corruption.

Organised by the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) in Tamale in the Northern Region, with support from the US Embassy, the workshop was aimed at promoting and sharing best practices in good governance, peace, human rights and democratic principles between Ghana and the US.

It is part of a series of workshops and forums to be held in Accra, Bolga and Tamale to build the capacity of 300 young people to serve as effective agents for democracy, and to help deepen and sustain democratic values and principles.

Ms Elliot said corruption could fuel inequality and insecurity where people's needs were not being met, and established the relationship between good governance and security.

She said it was important to protect the peace and democratic gains of Ghana, as a regional leader, saying "Ghana is a leader for peace, stability and democracy in the West African sub-region."

"Our hope is that you continue to choose peace and follow the best interest of your community and country. Your efforts today will make a difference in Ghana's future."

Ms Elliot said a peaceful and prosperous Ghana was good for the US as well, and that the US was proud to stand alongside Ghana's efforts to nurture democracy and peace, one community at a time.

She urged the youth to channel their energy, intellect and sense of service towards strengthening their communities, holding their leaders accountable, and ensuring the protection of human rights for all.

The Executive Director for the WACCE, Mr Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, underscored the role of young people in sustaining democracy and its values.

He indicated that recent events in the West Africa Region, particularly in Mali and Guinea, had questioned the faith of citizenry in democracy, and its capacity to secure the aspirations of young people.

Mr Muqthar explained that whilst democracy had all its imperfections, it remains the best legitimate option and challenged leaders to make people the focus of leadership.

"Democracy cannot guarantee development and prosperity if the focus of leadership is on power and not the people", he said and encouraged the youth to play an active role in their community's development and progress as well as holding their leaders accountable.