Ghana: Christians Asked to Pray for Good Leadership

The Madina-Adenta branch of Intercessor Ghana, an interdenominational Christian group was on Sunday launched in Ashaley-Botchwe, with a call on Christians to pray for God to raise up upright leaders for the country.

The group with a membership of about 120 pastors and bishops drawn from different denominations in and around Madina-Adenta and its immediate environs is expected to meet every Wednesday and intercede through prayer on behalf of the country.

Performing the launch, the General Overseer of the Ebenezer Pentecostal Family Ministries, Bishop Dr Ezekiel Goodman Anim said the times in which the world found itself required that Christians intensified their prayers for God's guidance.

He said there was the need for people to set themselves up and pray periodically, and Intercessor Ghana would act as the umbrella body that ensured that special prayers were said regularly for the country and its leadership.

Dr Anim explained that, even though individual churches do pray for the country, it was important that like in the days of Nehemiah, a special group of individuals needed to dedicate themselves to praying purposefully for the land.

He said the church was not an island since it dwelt within the society and whatever happened impacted it.

Discounting the notion that the church had failed in raising responsible leaders for the country, he noted that, the forces of contention were not only carnal but also spiritual as such there was always the need to combat same spiritually.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the president of the Madina-Adenta branch of the group, Bishop Christian Anas Ablordey claimed government upon government's had and continued to fail to develop the country because, Christians had failed to recognise the importance of their role.

He emphasised the need for Christians to rise up and pray for God to produce bold and courageous leaders to steer it out of troubled waters.

"We as Christians have been compromised to the extent that people have taken sides. However, we must recognised that the spirit gives birth to many things and if we pray, God will raise the leaders who will have the courage to confront our challenges head-on."

Bishop Ablordey who is also the General Overseer of the Believers House of Prayer Ministries International said Christians must lead the charge against attitudinal change, but must recognise that it would require God's intervention to achieve that.