Ghana: Goldstar Airline Donates PPE to Ridge Hospital

Goldstar Airline and Service Excellence Foundation on Friday donated a consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ridge Hospital in Accra, as part of their corporate social responsibility to enhance the fight against COVID-19.

The gesture also forms part of activities to mark First National Tourism Customer Service Week in the Tourism and Hospitality Sector.

The presentation was jointly done by Mrs Stella Apenteng and Mr Caleb Koffi on behalf of the two organisations to the Medical Director, Dr Emmanuel K. Srofenyoh and his team at the Greater Accra Regional Ridge Hospital.

Speaking at the event, Mr John Ashong Mettle, Cargo Crew manager of Goldstar Air disclosed that the airline was presently flying to 12 destinations and with the national customer service team promoting Ghana on all "our inbound and outbound flights."

The crew, he said, was also selling made -in- Ghana goods on board as well as promoting the country's culture to the rest of the world "as we would like our passengers to have a smile when leaving our offices and aircrafts."

Goldstar Air Care foundation, the charity wing of the airline Mr Mettle added, would be adopting and supporting some tourism sites to raise them to international standard.

"We are working closely with tourism related organisations to improve the arrivals of tourists to Ghana and also create employment for the youth in the country," he said.

"The airline is due to commence the Goldstar Air City Project in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale, soon where it is expected to construct a 250 x 250 x 75 hanger to cater for the maintenance, repairs and refurbishment of aircrafts which will be named after the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Coronavirus Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He disclosed that the Goldstar City Project would also include accommodation, training school for its engineers, pilots, cabin crew and other staff of the airline, saying it was envisaged to create some jobs for the people of Tamale and open up business opportunities for the Northern sector of the country.

"Goldstar Air will adopt Tamale as its hub in future and market it to the international community and will also have 70 per cent local content of Ghanaian food, music, movies and announcements in Ghanaian dialects, as well as exporting labour through agency on call, charter and aircraft leasing," he added.

The airline, he concluded, would bring enormous benefits to travellers in terms of more legroom, services and fares, stressing that adequate provisions had been made to cater for passengers by introducing Ghanaian dishes, local movies, music and announcements in some local dialects as a way of showcasing the Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world.