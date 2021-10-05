Ghana: Intensify Fight Against Illegal Mining-Yaa-Naa

Yendi — The Dagbonwura, Yaa Naa Mahama Abubakari II, has expressed concern about the rising degradation of Ghana's forest cover saying, "it's a threat to our survival as a country."

To this end, he has charged the government to intensify the fight against illegal mining, commonly referred to as 'galamsey' and other activities that deplete the forest.

Speaking at the Gbewaa Palace, here at Yendi in the Northern Region, the King of Dagbon noted that the palace was prepared to offer its full support in curbing all illegal practices against the environment.

He said these when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor paid a courtesy call on him, as part of a week-long tour of the five regions in the northern parts of the country.

"We are currently faced with the challenge of wanton destruction of our forest cover. This is a threat to our survival as a nation.

I implore you, as the Minister, to always lead and intensify the fight against such illegalities on the environment," the Yaa Naa stated.

Despite the enormous nature of the task, he said, fighting against threats on the environment was critical now and for the future and ought to be done with all effort.

On his part, Mr Jinapor touted the Yaa- Naa's leadership skills and welcomed his admonitions on the need to intensify the fight against environmental degradation.

He said the government had already taken steps to deal with the "attack on the environment," including Operation Halt to fight illegal mining.

He, however, stressed the need for support from chiefs and traditional leaders for the various interventions rolled out by the government to ensure the desired results were achieved.

The Minister said the government considered chiefs as pivotal in the exploration and management of the country's natural resources.

In this regard, Mr Jinapor called for their cooperation to ensure the resources remained beneficial to Ghanaians and the country as a whole.

"The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo believes that the management and exploration of Ghana's resources can best be done through strong collaboration with our chiefs.

That's why my delegation and I are before you, our revered chief to court your support and collaboration for the effective implementation of plans and strategies for the development of our resources," the Minister added.