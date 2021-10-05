Ghana: Airforce 'Fly' Over Navy in Gahlca League

The Ghana Airforce handball team defeated Ghana Navy 30-20 in their Greater Accra Handball Clubs Association (GAHLCA) league week nine game played at the Prisons court at Cantonment.

Abdul Nuhu and Rudolpho Hekpo led the onslaught on the Navy team as they opened and extended the score in quick succession.

Marshall Hagan and Emmanuel Ashigbi triedto match the Airforce team but played second fiddle at half-time as Airforce led 16-10.

In the second half, Airforce extended the lead in the highly tempered game that saw both sides losing a player each for violent conduct.

Ghana Army also beat Ghana Police 27-22 in another exciting game.

Cantonment Youth returned to winning ways after beating Great Fingers 30 -17 while Legonite beat Kasland 34-23.

Ghana Prisons lived up to their favourites tag when they beat El- Wak Wings 34-24 with the University of Ghana losing for a second straight week with a 30-21 defeat to Kaneshie Royals.

In the female category, the Army ladies made it a double over Police with a 29-23 score while Ghana Navy ladies defeated Airforce 16-15.