Ghana: 13 Killed,11 Injured... in Ghastly Accident At Konongo

Kumasi — Thirteen people died on the spot and 11 others injured on Sunday night when an Accra-Kumasi bound bus on which they were travelling and a cargo truck were involved in a head-on collision at Konongo, in the Ashanti Region.

The bodies of the deceased, nine males and four females, have been deposited at the Konongo Government Hospital mortuary while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The Konongo Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paa Yeboah, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

According to the MTTD Commander, said the bus in an attempt to overtake a truck ahead it crashed into the other vehicle at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch.

He said "thirteen people died on the spot and about 11 others injured, and their bodies have been removed and photographed for identification by family members."

DSP Yeboah said the driver, Bayiblisi Madewe,38, was in charge of DAF XF truck with registration No. AC 179- 21 loaded with about 600 bags of fresh pepper from Kumasi to Accra.

The MTTD Commander said on reaching a section of the road at Ohene Nkwanta in a sharp curve on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway, the driver was driving without due care and attention and as a result ran into the rear portion of Man diesel articulator truck, GW 3569- 13 being driven by lddrisu Seidu, which was ahead of him on the same direction."

DSP Yeboah said the vehicle veered off into the opposite lane and crashed into the offside portion of the oncoming OA Hyundai bus with registration number GT 5597-19, being driven by Kyere James with passengers on board the vehicle from Accra towards WA.

It is recalled that four people were killed in an accident at Nobwem - New Koforifua in the Asante Juaben Municipality, on September 20, 2021.

Both vehicles were heading from Accra towards Kumasi when the accident occurred.