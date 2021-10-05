Ghana: More MMDCE Nominees Endorsed Amid Funfair

DANIEL AMOO, reports from Galilee that the President's nominee for the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Mr Joseph Stephen Nyarni was unanimously endorsed by all the 28 Assembly Members as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Assembly last Friday.

The 28 Assembly members cast their votes peacefully to confirm his second term of office in the voting process presided over by the Ga South Electoral Commission.

The Assembly Members, who were clad in white, jubilated amidst singing and lifted Mr Joseph Stephen Nyarni shoulder high, after giving him a hundred percent vote count.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Nyarni thanked the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to continue serving the good people of the Ga South Municipality.

He also expressed his appreciation to the party leadership, chiefs and various committees that worked on the appointment process for the opportunity given to him.

Mr Nyarni said he would together with assembly members, management, staff and all stakeholders work together to bring development to the doorsteps of the citizenry, hence the need to generate more revenue to meet the needs of the people.

The MCE said he remained committed to the vision of the Regional Minister to ensure that the communities became a better place for all.

According to him, the task ahead of them is huge one and would therefore require the support and cooperation of all stakeholders such as the chiefs and elders of the

land, members of parliament, staff and the citizenry, so that together they could achieve their goals.

On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, who was represented by the New Party Chairman, Mr Divine Otu Aghohorm, expressed gratitude to the assembly members, chiefs and the party leaders and urged all to come together irrespective of political affiliation, and help bring development to the Greater Accra Region.

From Prang, EMMANUEL ADU GYAMFI reports that Assembly Members in the Pru West District in the Bono East Region on Friday confirmed the President nominee, Mr David Manu, an Accountant,

as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Out of the 18 members who voted, 17 voted 'Yes' making 94.4 per cent, while one voted 'No' representing 5.6 per cent.

Mr Manu, in his acceptance response promised to work with peace, unity, love and hard work to promote infrastructural development of the area.

The DCE who is also the former Presiding Member (PM) of the district, further promised to used town hall meetings and radio programming, among others, to engage residents in his tenure.

On the other hand, the General Assembly also elected Mr Iddrisu Halid as the PM of

the Pru West District.

Mr Iddrisu swore the oaths of allegiance, office and secrecy to assume his new position in the local government system.

The nominee for Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region, Mr Daniel Noble Awumey secured two thirds votes to get him endorsed as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Assembly, reports KAFUI GATI, from Hohoe.

He polled 17 out of 24 votes constituting 70.8 per cent to secure his victory.

The newly appointed MCE expressed gratitude to the assembly members and the President for his nomination as he assured cooperation and support throughout his service.

He further noted that even though he did not get an overwhelming endorsement, Assembly members had expressed confidence in him ahead of the confirmation exercise, and would not disappoint them.

He called on all to put their hands on deck and move Hohoe Municipality to next level of development it deserves.

At North Dayi and Kpando Assemblies, all the two nominees had an overwhelming endorsement.

Mr Edmond Kudjo Attah of North Dayi Assembly secured 32 out of 34 votes with 2 rejected votes representing 94.1 per cent.

Mr Geoffery Badasu of Kpando Municipality also polled 28 out of 28 votes to secure 100 per cent.

Present at the function were the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, MP for Kpando Dela Sowah, Volta Regional NPP chairman Makafui Woanyah and party faithful.

From La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, LAWRENCE VOMAFA- AKPALU reports that all 20 Assembly members of the assembly unanimously approved Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, as the Municipal Chief Executive.

She was given 100 per cent approval.

Mrs Adjabeng in her acceptance speech commended the President for giving her another opportunity to serve the people and the community, and assured that a new chapter in the municipality's development agenda would be implemented, to enhance the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people.

He assured religious leaders and chiefs in the municipality of her resolve to operate an "open door policy" and called for their collaboration and prayers.