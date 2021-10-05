Ghana: SMT Ghana Showcases Products... to Promote Mining, Construction Industry

SMT Ghana has showcased its products to promote the mining and construction industry with a commitment to support its customers and stakeholders with the right equipment and services.

As one of the leading dealers of construction, transport and mining equipment in the country, the company has held series of open house events throughout the country to showcase its products and orient stakeholders on the need to use premium brand quality construction equipment for maximum output.

The latest open house event was held in Tarkwa at the SMT Tarkwa premise where customers and guests present were ushered into a wide range of Volvo and SDLG products for participants to experience their quality at first hand.

On display were Volvo and SDLG construction equipment including wheel loader, compactor, backhoe loader and motor grader.

Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Mr Alex Dutamby underlined the importance of the regular engagement with clients and stakeholders as key to the company's operation.

It affords SMT the opportunity to solicit for feedback and to provide the right support.

He described the Tarkwa visit as appropriate since the town is a mining area where most of their equipment including the quality Volvo brands are in operation.

"Our Volvo and SDLG equipment are very good on rough and harsh environment. This is the terrain for our products where we can express the potential of the machines, so we are happy to be here in Tarkwa, the hub of our customer base."

Mr Dutamby assured that the company will continue to partner well with its customers so they can continue to succeed on their projects with the Volvo brand and other flagship products provided by SMT Ghana.

In an interview with the media, Jean-Philippe Delebecq, Aftersales Market Manager at Volvo Construction Equipment commended SMT Ghana for what he described as a state-of-the-art promotion the Volvo Group would expect from a dealer.

"That's promoting the brand, product, operators training and services which is of importance to the Volvo CE today", he said.

Jean-Philippe recommended SMT Ghana as the dealership well structured with the right solution for Ghana's mining & construction industry.

In a solidarity message, Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsuaem urged mining companies to trust SMT Ghana for their quality construction equipment and partner them to boost their mining activities in the area.