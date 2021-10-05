Ghana: Ahenkro SDA Church Marks 40 Years of Spread of Advent Message

Ahenkro — The Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North District in Ashanti at the weekend, celebrated its 40th anniversary in commemoration of four decades of successful spread of the Advent message.

The event held on the theme "Advancing the three angels' message", which focuses on the central message of the world Seventh-day Adventist Church, was heralded with a float throughout the principal streets of the town with members both children and adults, clad in anniversary t-shirts amid live brass band.

In a welcome address, the District Pastor, Pastor Obed Osei Agyemang, charged the church members to be in active service for God and humanity.

The SDA church in Ahenkro, he said was one of the 11 churches in the Boamang District which has witnessed many success stories within the past 40 years and deserve to celebrate and thank the Lord for that honour.

The District Chief Executive of Afigya Kwabre North, Mr Kwasi Karikari Acheamfour, commended the SDA church in general for their active support in nation-building, especially in education and health care.

He pledged his support for the church's newly established kindergarten school and stressed the need to take education serious, especially early childhood education as the church has begun.

Mr Acheamfour implored the congregation and Ghanaians in general to continue adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols as the deadly pandemic was still active in the communities and the world at large.

The chief of Ahenkro, Nana Ahenkro Osei Poku IV, on his part emphasised the need for peace and stability in his community, and therefore, pleaded with the church to play its part in the transformation of human character to befit societal norms, so as to curb deviant behaviours in the youth.

He also commended the church for its educational programmes particularly the church's ambition to establish a school to support the development of its community and the country as a whole.

Earlier, the president of the Mid-Central Ghana Conference of the church, Pastor Osei Kofi, preaching the anniversary sermon, admonished church members to continue in the spirit of the early apostles, to spread the Adventist message to the entire world.

He further charged members of the church to continue to live Christ-like life that is worthy of emulation and meets the standards of exemplary life of the Christian.

Pastor Osei Kofi tasked the leadership and members to work for the Lord in these end times, because the church had come a long way for members to live in mediocrity.

The plaque for the anniversary was unveiled by Nana Ahenkro Osei Poku IV and the DCE, Kwasi Karikari Acheamfour.

The programme was climaxed with a thanksgiving service and fund-raising to support the church's school project.

There was a clean-up and health screening exercise within the community and gospel outreach through music, to mark the event.