Ghana: 6 Suspects Grabbed in Connection With Anlo-Afiadenyigba Robbery

5 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Lydia Darlington Fordjour

The police in the Volta Region have arrested six people in connection with the armed robbery attack at Sadoko Brother's Business Ventures, at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality, last Friday.

Kwasi Owusu was arrested by the body guard of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr KwasiGakpo.

After his arrest, Owusu mentioned an accomplice whose name was only given as Haruna, who was later grabbed by the police.

Local townsmen assisted the police to arrest another suspect, Norgbe.

A spokesperson of the Volta Regional Police Headquarters confirmed the storyand said five suspects were in police custody in connection with the raid at the company's premises.

Mr Sadako of Sadoko Brother's Business Ventures said that when he received a phone call from the wife of his younger brother that armed men had raided his company,he alerted the police and his cousin, Mr Gakpo.

Mr Sadako said Mr Gakpo assisted the police to arrest Kwasi Owusu, who pointed at an accomplice, Haruna, who was also grabbed.

He said the MP's bodyguard identified Norgbe as the gunman who exchanged fired with him, but had changed his clothes at the time of his arrest.

In a related development, the Upper West Regional Police Command has mounted a manhunt for three suspected armed robbers, who engaged the police in a shoot-out during a foiled robbery attempt at Vanpaare in the Wa West District, last Friday.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the police received information that a group was planning to attack and rob unsuspecting commuters along the Wa-Wechiau road.

"Acting on intelligence, personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) were dispatched to the location to halt the intended crime", he said.

Chief Insp Boateng said that upon seeing the police, the suspects who were weilding AK47 riffles, opened fire, the police retaliated and the gunmen escaped.

The gang left behind 39 Live AK 47 ammunitions, one single-barrel shot gun with four live AA cartridges and two Apsonic motorbikes with registration numbers M-21-NR 5052 and M-12-NR 9505 with their ignition keys", he enumerated.

The group also left behind Techno Pop 4 and Techno Pop 5 cell phones, a dagger and a backpack containing clothes which were brought back to the police station.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X