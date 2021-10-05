Liberia: ANC Supporters Protest At Supreme Court

Supporters of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) protest on the grounds of the Supreme Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, calling for the immediate release of Partisan Jethro Harris, who is being held by Police for allegedly raising a false alarm.

Jethro Harris was arrested over the weekend in Ganta, Nimba County for allegedly posting fake pictures of ritualistic killing in Liberia.

Early Monday offices of the Liberia National Police handcuffed and escorted Harris to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice for prosecution.

ANC partisans, who are also members of the larger Collaborating Political Parties, chanted battle cry before the court, as they demanded the immediate release of Harris.

The protesters maintain there are more important issues the Police should focus on instead of arresting common citizens over Facebook posts.

They further insist ritualistic killings still exist in Liberia through the Inspector General of Police Col. Patrick SUDUE recently dismissed allegations of such killings as myth.

Speaking on the grounds of the Supreme Court Monday, an executive member of the ANC Attorney Orashall Gould told journalists their client was arrested since Friday, October 1, 2021, and spent more than 48 hours in detention before being charged with misinforming the public.

Atty. Gould says he is fully aware the Covid-19 policy issued by the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice requires judges to hear all criminal matters in the morning, but while they were getting the charge sheet and processing bond, his client was taken to the Monrovia Central prison, adding that the issue seems more political than legal.

Earlier, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander Cummings said the arrest of Jethro S. Harris by the Liberian National Police is political.

He argues for the Police to send officers to Nimba County to arrest one person shows they have more interest in the case than anything else, vowing that they will follow the rule of law.

Inspector-General of Police Sudue last Wednesday stated on State radio ELBC that allegations of ritualistic killings in Liberia are false and those posting images of dead bodies were doing so to tarnish the Government's reputation, warning that anyone caught will be arrested investigated.