Kenya: Alarm as City Roundabouts Turned to Spots for Leisure

Nairobi MCAs have raised the alarm at an influx of residents who have turned roundabouts on major highways and roads in the city as recreational spaces.

The ward representatives pointed out that the roundabouts are now a hive of activities with families using them for leisure, thus endangering their lives.

Informal settlements

The MCAs urged City Hall and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to establish open spaces in residential areas for residents' use to avert the looming disaster.

Sounding the alarm, Baba Dogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa said families from neighbouring areas, usually informal settlements, have turned the roundabouts to relaxation points during weekends.

He attributed the dire situation to limited public open spaces in residential areas, forcing families to convert the dangerous spots to areas to spend their weekends.

"If you drive along Thika Road, you will find out that the many roundabouts that act as exits to the main highway are a hive of activities, with people relaxing with their families," Mr Majiwa said.

"This is a disaster-in-waiting. When a drunkard will drive on such roundabouts one Sunday afternoon, we will be telling a different story," he added.

To avert any disaster, the former Nairobi Mayor called on Ann Kananu's and Lieutenant-General Mohamed Badi's administrations to convert open spaces in residential areas for recreational use by residents residing in the said area. "Though we may not have enough spaces in residential areas, there are spaces like the one I saw when driving along Outer Ring Road on the side of Buruburu facing Umoja, which is very beautiful. If it's upgraded to a park, it can be used by people who live in that area so that people don't sit in the roundabouts," he said.

Dandora Area III MCA Charles Thuo decried the situation, pointing out that only residents of leafy suburbs have places where they can go for fresh air as opposed to those from other areas.

"Beautiful spaces are not only exceptional but rare to find. People who don't live in leafy suburbs don't have places to go to for fresh air," said Mr Thuo.

Dandora Area IV MCA Francis Ngesa said the invasion of roundabouts by families is a sure sign that there is need within the city for open spaces for residents to use during their free time to enjoy the fresh air and greenery.

Crime spots

"We call on City Hall and NMS as a matter of urgency to ensure that many other spaces within the city are improved," he said.

Majority Whip Paul Kados added that there is a need for the county to come up with a law to protect all public spaces.

"When you look at City Park, you will regret having been there because our parks have been turned into crime spots," he said.