South Africa: If Nobody Wins, What's an Election Good for, Anyway?

4 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

Electoral systems are taking strain as never before and, as ever, the guardians must step forward from every corner to protect the right of citizens to choose their leaders.

In recent weeks around the world, there have been varied elections -- in Russia, Germany, Israel and Canada, a parliamentary leadership choice in Japan (and a likely parliamentary election coming up next month), as well as gubernatorial recall referendum in California and, coming up shortly, important off-year elections in America for offices such as the Virginia governorship.

Less than a year ago, there was also that angry, tempestuous American national election and the near-disaster that almost overtook it. And soon enough, other elections will come along -- some anticipated, some not, some dreaded, and some fervently awaited. Meanwhile, in South Africa, the country is poised to hold its nationwide local government elections with thousands of candidates in less than a month's time.

While such expressions of democratic values and practice are important in governing, these exercises -- in one form or another, whether damaged and artificially restricted, or fully fair and open -- can also illuminate fissures and gaps in what we like to view as modern democracy. Further, they can...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X