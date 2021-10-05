South Africa: If Nobody Wins, What's an Election Good for, Anyway?

analysis

Electoral systems are taking strain as never before and, as ever, the guardians must step forward from every corner to protect the right of citizens to choose their leaders.

In recent weeks around the world, there have been varied elections -- in Russia, Germany, Israel and Canada, a parliamentary leadership choice in Japan (and a likely parliamentary election coming up next month), as well as gubernatorial recall referendum in California and, coming up shortly, important off-year elections in America for offices such as the Virginia governorship.

Less than a year ago, there was also that angry, tempestuous American national election and the near-disaster that almost overtook it. And soon enough, other elections will come along -- some anticipated, some not, some dreaded, and some fervently awaited. Meanwhile, in South Africa, the country is poised to hold its nationwide local government elections with thousands of candidates in less than a month's time.

While such expressions of democratic values and practice are important in governing, these exercises -- in one form or another, whether damaged and artificially restricted, or fully fair and open -- can also illuminate fissures and gaps in what we like to view as modern democracy. Further, they can...