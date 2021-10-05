South Africa: The Questions the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Won't Answer Over Six-Day Water Outage

analysis

Maverick Citizen asked about the recent extended water outage in Nelson Mandela Bay after a 'full-scale investigation' was promised, but despite giving officials close to a week to respond, none of our queries was answered.

Large parts of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, about a third of the Eastern Cape's biggest metro, were left without water for six days last week following a burst in a bulk supply line.

While water to the affected areas was restored by Wednesday, 29 September, public confidence had not been, following claims by the Democratic Alliance, a main player in what Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga calls the metro's "coalition of good governance", that there had, at worst, been sabotage and at best gross negligence and incompetence by metro officials in handling the crisis.

The outcome of investigations into the water outage had not been made public by Monday.

Maverick Citizen has been trying since last Tuesday (28 September) to get answers from the metro's director of water distribution, Joseph Tsatsire, about what caused the outage.

This came after Mayor Bhanga had promised a "full-scale investigation" into the water outage, officially caused by a major pipe burst, then a second pipe burst coupled with delays...