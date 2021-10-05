South Africa: Kick Prejudice to the Kerb - How We Treat the Homeless Is a Test of Our Inner Ubuntu

editorial

Sunday, 10 October is World Homeless Day. True, commemorative days are often filled with lip service. But they can also be an opportunity to reflect on how we understand and address an important social issue and to think about what action our consciences and humanity require of us in response.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every area of life. One major area is people's homes and security of tenure. Although evictions are still unlawful in terms of the Disaster Management Act, loss of jobs and livelihoods has meant that many people can no longer afford rents or bonds. Some have given up their homes to avoid going into debt.

Researchers have also drawn attention to how lockdowns have led to increases in domestic violence, which in turn have led to homelessness among women. According to researcher Paula Meth from the University of Sheffield, "women may flee violent home spaces, with no alternative refuge, or be evicted by abusive partners". Meth says that while "much homelessness is dominated by men", women, who are less visibly homeless, "endure unseen but insecure and unsuitable housing conditions".

For the past three years, 14-year-old Siphiso (last name unknown) has been living on the streets of...