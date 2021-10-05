Namibia: Standard Bank Hails Kaondeka

5 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Walter Kariko

THE Standard Bank Kaondeka Racing event at Okahandja on Saturday exceeded expectations, the competition's main sponsors said.

The highlight of the event came when the main attraction Starlile, owned by Mannes Hendricks, stormed to victory in the 2 000m contest, sending supporters inside the Okahandja Racing Club into wild celebrations.

"It was exciting to be in Okahandja at the turf. There were 11 very exciting races and Starlile emerged victorious in the main race," said Standard Bank's head of communications Isack Hamata.

The Kaondeka Turf Club received N$600 000 from Standard Bank Namibia last month, to go towards their annual racing challenge.

"We would like to thank Kaondeka Race Club for an excellently organised event, it exceeded our expectations," he continued.

"This is the first year of our three year partnership with them. We hope to pick up from the things we didn't do well, so that next year it can be a bigger and better race.

"At the end of the day, it's about giving opportunities to people, to Okahandja's economy, the jockeys, owners and the entire horse-racing community," Hamata said.

Commenting on Starlile's winning display, Hendricks said the durable thoroughbred spent over a month in South Africa preparing for the race.

"We got professional training and advice which assisted us a lot as you can see from the performance. Overall, I'm happy with the performance of our two horses Starlile and Leeuloop in the two main races," he said.

The Okahandja Racing Club will host their next event "at Okondjatu in the next four to six weeks", Hendricks said.

Full results:

Nambred Open - 2 000m Leeu Loop, Von Trotha, Freedom Fighter

Nambred Maiden 1 000m - Tierspoor, Silver Sun, Mighty Junior

Nambred Graduation 1 200m - Silent Love, Mamba's Pride, Cut a Corner

Nambred Open 1 600m - Sunnyside, Try Again, Ondema

Imports Open 2 000m - Hogans Ally, Visgoth, You Touched My Heart

Imports Open 1 400m - Icon King, Warrior Poet, Rockley Beach

Imports Maidens 1 000m - Mambos Express, Gimmechance, Life's a Trip

Imports Graduation 1 200m - Gimme The Light, Favour Me, Honest Illusion

Imports Graduation 1 600m - Unbroken Promises, Able Surprise, Gitano's Jet

Imports D-Division 1 200m - What A Lover, Ramsey, Coal

Imports D-Division 1 600m - Burundi, Thomas Jefferson, Starboy

