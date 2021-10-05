Namibia: Vaccination Still Voluntary - Govt

THE Government has maintained that vaccination remains voluntary, while unions firmly stand against compulsory jabs for Covid-19.

This comes after the chief of the defence force imposed mandatory vaccination on all members of the Namibian Defence Force.

Minister of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga said no ministry has indicated any intention to implement mandatory vaccination.

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula also said there have been no developments around mandatory vaccination.

Last month, president Hage Geingob reassured the country that vaccination will remain voluntary, however, he encouraged Namibians to get vaccinated to save their own lives.

The Namibian Police has started an internal campaign, led by inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, to encourage officers to get the jab.

"There is no talk of mandatory vaccination. What we are doing is encouraging police officers to get vaccinated. It is still their choice," said police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi yesterday.

Meanwhile, the chamber of mines has approached the Mineworkers' Union of Namibia (MUN) to discuss mandatory vaccinations, which they are against.

"The choice to get vaccinated should remain voluntary and no one should be forced to get it. We want to go back to normal and the vaccine can help us, however, it is a [personsl] choice," MUN's assistant secretary general, Paul Situmba, said.

Situmba suggested that companies invest in addressing misinformation around the vaccines instead of forcing employees to vaccinate.

"Why can they not start with campaigns against the theories around the vaccine? That is why people are not getting vaccinated. We want our lives back, but there are too many theories, which should be addressed," he added.

The National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) said the transport sector is trying to implement mandatory vaccinations, with especially truck drivers being told to get vaccinated.

"The transport people are suffering. They are told to get the vaccine. They are trying to get rid of people, now they are using mandatory vaccination to do so," fumed NUNW general secretary Job Muniaro, adding that it is illegal for employers to force their workers to get the jab.

"Where did they get that mandate or law from? Where in the labour law does it permit them to do so? We will go to court if they do that. It is not right. Why must they force people? Let them decide by themselves," he said.

Public Service Union of Namibia secretary general Matheus Haakuria told The Namibian that they have not received any word from any public office or worker about mandatory vaccination.

"We are encouraging our members to get vaccinated, but it remains a choice. Because it reduces your likelihood of getting seriously sick," he added.

The Teachers' Union of Namibia has also indicated it is against mandatory vaccination at any schools.