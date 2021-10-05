Namibia: Seal Factory Workers Beg for Jobs Back

ABOUT a third (25) of workers at a seal factory at Henties Bay last Friday petitioned the town's municipality to help them get their jobs back after they were left out from this year's seal-harvesting activities.

Many of the workers, who say they have been with the company for nearly 30 years, claim they had been deliberately left out by the new Chinese owners, who took over the business (Seal Products) last September.

The Namibian reported recently that Seal Products director Gys Cilliers told a delegation of the fisheries and marine resources ministry in August that the company was considering doing businesses with a Chinese partner. The company was apparently running the risk of closing if quotas were not increased.

For the past three seasons, the ministry allocated 8 000 bulls and 80 000 pups which shared among nine companies in the seal-harvesting industry.

Of the allocated quota, the Henties Bay factory receives 3 000 bulls and 35 000 pups annually.

"...I can only employ them for a certain period until the quota is finished. Every year, I buy the maximum quotas, because we are the biggest employer at Henties Bay," Cilliers said.

The take-over, however, came as a surprise to the workers, according to Henties Bay community activist Sekedias Cleophas, who represents many of the workers from the town, who were not called for work this year. They are claiming the Chinese owners are sidelining them. They are also claiming that instead of using Henties Bay workers, the company is importing workers from other towns and regions.

The workers took the petition to Henties Bay mayor Lewis Vermaak, asking for his intervention

"We understand the company has been sold to a Chinese national... We had requested the previous owners to secure our jobs and pay out packages should the company be sold and such was promised to us. To our surprise, when the company came in with the new owners, most of the former employees did not get their jobs back. No retrenchment package was paid and our dignity as Namibians has been stripped," the petition read.

The workers demanded that the recruitment process be nullified and that they get their work again; or that severance packages are paid out. If the demands are not met, the workers threatened to shut down operations and drag the employer to the court.

Vermaak told this newspaper that he received the petition and that the council would have to establish what exactly happened before responding.

The Namibian's efforts to contact Cilliers for comment and confirmation of facts were not successful.

Factory manager Charles Jiang, who works for Hou Xuecheng, who is in the process of buying 55% of the company, told The Namibian that seasonal work at the factory only started last month when the contract was awarded to the new prospective owners to process seal products.

The annual seal harvesting season is from July to November.

According to him, the company has four permanent workers, which include security and a foreman - the rest are all seasonal. He said this year they employed nearly 80 people. Jiang explained that due to the transition of the company ownership, and consequently the late implementation of the contract, fewer seasonal workers were employed this season.

He said that the ownership transfer is also still in the process and should be finalised by next month.