Namibia: Fishing Firms Warned Over Quota Fee Debts

The minister of fisheries and marine resources Derek Klazen has warned new fishing rights holders that the ministry would not release quotas if quota fees are not paid up.

He made this announcement during the recent induction workshop of new fishing rights holders at Swakopmund.

"These quota fees need to be paid. I am serious. If you owe, you got a right, you got a quota. We are only asking a little of the fish you caught. If you don't pay that fee, then next year, as long as that money is not paid, the quota will be held back," Klazen said.

The minister did not specify the amount owed, and deputy executive director of fisheries and marine resources Ueritjiua Kauaria and public relations officer Rauna Kalola did not respond to requests for comment.

In the last annual report submitted to the Office of the Auditor General in 2018, the entire industry's outstanding quota fees stood at N$27 million.

According to the Imposition of Levies On Marine Resources: Marine Resources Act of 2000, quota levies are charged at 2% in respect of every kilogramme of the fish species landed.

A source within the ministry claims the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) is among the companies that owe the ministry large amounts of money in quota fees.

This debt dates back from the time that the incarcerated Mike Nghipunya was at the helm of the company.

The current company acting chief executive officer Ruth Herunga, however, says she has no knowledge of outstanding money.

She says the quota fees from the quotas allocated to the company during her tenure are all paid up.

"Fees have been paid up to date during the term of the interim Fishcor board. From the date of our appointment we made sure that all levies and any fees due are paid up to date," she says.

Fishcor continues to receive their quota despite allegations that the company owes the ministry.

Acting director for policy, planning and economy Toivo Uahengo t confirmed that Fishcor owes the ministry, but declined to divulge the amount.

He said Fishcor would continue to receive quotas because the company has made an arrangement to settle the outstanding amount.

"It's not a lot of money, but it was more. But they are settling it," Uahengo said.

Fishcor received quotas for horse mackerel and hake, which it should distribute among its subsidiaries Seaflower Pelagic Processing (SPP) at Walvis Bay, and Seaflower White Fish at Lüderitz.

However, during Nghipunya's tenure, horse mackerel quotas were mainly given to the Icelandic fishing company Samherji.

SPP's general manager, Adolf Burger, confirmed that his company's quota fees are paid up.

"We have paid up to every single cent. It's standard practice in the industry that the operator pays for the quota levies," he said.

Questions sent to Samherji's public affairs consultant, Bjørn Johansen, have not been answered.