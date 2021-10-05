South Africa: Stop Excusing 'Bad Conduct' Like Graft, So Economy Can Recover and Grow, Says Ex-Finance Minister Mboweni

5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

To rebuild South Africa, good leadership must emerge in all sectors of society, according to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, delivering a hard-hitting Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Values-Based Leadership annual lecture hosted by Rhodes University.

"Essential to our recovery is that we need to stop excusing bad behaviour amongst those in leadership positions. Criminality, lying, abusive behaviour, exploitation of others and the refusal to be accountable are not traits to be glorified."

Not mentioning any names, and situating South Africa in a global context where few counties, if any, have escaped the impact on Covid-19, Mboweni nevertheless did not mince his words.

"In our formally progressive organisations, we witness political and factionalism with formerly good comrades adopting a scorched earth outlook -- not due to a desire to serve our people better, but to abuse positions of power to plunder public funds," he said at one stage.

If anyone used their position, be that in the church, business, government or any organisation to steal, they contributed to the erosion of society.

"There is no 'excusable' corruption. Whatever the form of corruption, it is imperative that the perpetrators are pursued and face the full wrath of the law. It is only then...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X