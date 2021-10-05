Namibia: Frylinck Leads Namibia to Victory

A brilliant bowling spell by Jan Frylinck led Namibia to a 17-run victory in their first T20 World Cup warmup match against the UAE in Dubai on Tuesday.

Frylinck took six wickets for 24 runs as Namibia restricted UAE to 142 for 9 wickets off their 20 overs, in reply to Namibia's 159/9.

In Namibia's innings, Craig Williams led the way with 57 runs, which included two sixes and seven fours, while Stephan Baard added 39 and Gerhard Erasmus 27.

Zahoor Khan was UAE's best bowler, taking four wickets for 29 runs.

In UAE's innings, all their top order batsm,en got among the runs but none could build big scores as Namibia turned on the pressure with regular wickets.

Waseem Muhammad scored 39, Muhammad Usman 28 and Basil Hameed 20, but they eventually fell well short of the target as Namibia completed a comfortable victory.

Besides Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann took two wickets for 22 runs and David Wiese 1/29.