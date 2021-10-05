Somalia: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives the Credentials of the WFP Resident Representative in Somalia

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Balal Mohamed Osman, received, in the capital Mogadishu, the credentials of the new representative and Country Director of World Food Programme (WFP) for Somalia, Mr. El-Khidir Daloum Mahmoud Ahmed.

Osman welcomed the new representative of the World Food Program, saying that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide him with all the necessary facilities for the success of his new mission in Somalia, pointing out the importance of strengthening the existing cooperation and joint coordination between the two sides to serve the common interests and aspirations to activate the role of the WFP in supporting development in Somalia.

For his part, Mr. El-Khidir Daloum expressed his happiness to come to Somalia as a representative of the WFP, stressing the program's keenness to increase its activity and expand its tasks in all Somali regions and his personal keenness to deliver humanitarian aid to all those in need to face challenges and overcome difficulties.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the International Organizations Department, Mr. Hassan Mohamed Ali, and the Deputy Chief of Protocol, Ms. Hinda Olosow.