Somalia: U.S. Trained Danab Forces Kill 7 Militants in Southern Somalia

US-trained special trained Danab forces have killed seven al-Shabab militants during a security operation carried out in the Lower Shabelle region, in the southern part of the country.

SNA commander leading the operation told the military radio that the seven militants were killed during operations conducted in Busley and Bulo-Alundi villages under the Janale area.

According to the SNA, the government forces destroyed the militants hide outs and achieved success in the ongoing operation to flush out the group from their hideouts.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab militants but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Since 2007, Al-Shabaab has launched several attacks against Somalia's federal government and AMISOM troops.