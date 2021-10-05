Egypt: PM Follows up Implementation of Projects in Cairo Governorate

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli followed up the implementation of a number of ongoing projects in Cairo governorate, stressing that these projects along with projects carried out in the New Administrative Capital are on the top of the government's agenda.

This came during a meeting on Monday with Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, Deputy Governor of Cairo Ibrahim Abdel Hadi and head of the Urban Development Fund Khaled Seddiq.

During the meeting, Madbouli stressed the necessity of sticking to the projects' implementation schedule in order to complete all projects on time as per President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

Regarding areas that will be developed in the coming phase of the Urban Regeneration project for Historic Cairo (URHC), the governor said that the coming phase will include the area surrounding Al-Hakim Mosque, one of the largest Fatimid mosques in Cairo, as well as Bab Zuweila, which one of three huge remaining gates of 11th Century Fatimid-era Cairo.

The coming phase will also cover Sharia Al Khayamiya or the Street of the Tentmakers, Qasaba of Radwan Bey, which located directly south of the Bab Zuweila gate, in addition to other areas, the governor added.

In July 2010, UNESCO-World Heritage Center (WHC) launched the Urban Regeneration project for Historic Cairo (URHC) in the framework of a larger program of technical assistance to the Egyptian Government concerning the management of the World Heritage property.

URHC aims to prepare the planning and management tools necessary for the conservation of the aforementioned heritage values, in addition to the socio-economic revitalization and environmental upgrading of the property.

