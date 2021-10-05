Egypt Considering Inoculating High School Students With Pfizer Vaccine

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced on Monday that the government may soon vaccinate high school students with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as the country is currently studying lowering the 18-year age limit for COVID-19 immunisation.

"It is very likely we will inoculate youngsters and children under the age of 18 with Pfizer shots, especially since the president favours vaccinating secondary school pupils," Zayed said in a joint presser with the US Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen in Cairo.

The press conference was held to discuss the details of using the recently received shipment of 1.6 million Pfizer doses from the US and the remaining 6.4 million that will arrive in Egypt by the end of October.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is administered in two shots 21 days apart, is undergoing authorisation in the US and other countries for use in children aged 12-17.

"A decision regarding vaccinating children as well as offering a third (booster) shot to citizens who were inoculated at least 6-8 months ago will be taken within the week," Hossam Hosny, the head of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health, said in a statement released last week.

Egypt has recently mandated coronavirus vaccination for all teaching staff, employees, and workers, as well as students who are 18 years of age or older at lower and higher education institutions.

The government has also barred unvaccinated individuals from entering educational institutions in the upcoming academic year, which starts on 9 October.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has recently stressed that the country's vaccination campaign should target high school students whenever attainable.

"We seek to achieve high vaccination rates in a short period of time to achieve herd immunity," the president said during an event in September.

The country's vaccination campaign has recently shifted into high gears to cover students and staff in the educational sector.

Egypt is now providing immediate vaccinations for university students at 270 youth centres countrywide without prior online registration.

The government seeks to guarantee a safe academic year for all students and staff amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, particularly with the return of in-person classes at schools and universities.

According to Minister Zayed, Egypt is witnessing a stable rate of infections and deaths during this new wave, which started in early August and is expected to last till November, due to the increase in vaccination rates among the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Education Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We expect that if October passes without a spike in cases, the fourth wave will recede," the minister added.

Zayed stressed that in the event the country witnesses an increase in infections in the coming period, classes at schools and universities will not be suspended since all students, workers and employees in the education sector will have been vaccinated by then.

The minister noted that up to 70 percent of school staffers nationwide have already received the vaccine, with the rate in universities at 90 percent.

She also announced that around 35 percent of university students have also received jabs.

Ahram Online